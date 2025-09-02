Jay Vine Triumphs Again: Victory at Vuelta a Espana Stage 10
Jay Vine clinched his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana, decisively overtaking Pablo Castrillo in the final 5 km. Jonas Vingegaard regained the leader's jersey, surpassing Torstein Traeen to lead the general classification. Vine finished the 175.3 km course with Castrillo and Romo trailing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:56 IST
In a thrilling stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, Australian cyclist Jay Vine secured his second victory, showcasing an outstanding performance over the challenging climb to the finish.
Vine dashed past Spain's Pablo Castrillo with a decisive move just 5 kilometers from the summit, completing the 175.3 km ride in spectacular fashion.
Highlighting another key moment, Jonas Vingegaard effectively regained the leader's red jersey by a 26-second advantage over Torstein Traeen, marking a significant turnaround in the general classification standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement