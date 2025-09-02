Jay Vine Triumphs Again: Victory at Vuelta a Espana Stage 10

In a thrilling stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, Australian cyclist Jay Vine secured his second victory, showcasing an outstanding performance over the challenging climb to the finish.

Vine dashed past Spain's Pablo Castrillo with a decisive move just 5 kilometers from the summit, completing the 175.3 km ride in spectacular fashion.

Highlighting another key moment, Jonas Vingegaard effectively regained the leader's red jersey by a 26-second advantage over Torstein Traeen, marking a significant turnaround in the general classification standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)