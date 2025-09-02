DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

Left Menu

The Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with DUDE Wipes for their notorious 'Tush Push' play. The partnership includes social content, product sampling, and post-game coverage. The 'Tush Push' play, often called the Brotherly Shove, has been a successful, albeit controversial, strategy for the Eagles, surviving an NFL vote to be banned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:27 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles have formed a strategic partnership with DUDE Wipes, positioning the flushable wipes brand as the presenting partner for their well-known 'Tush Push' play. The partnership will kick off as the Eagles open the 2025 NFL season, marking a new chapter for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner," said Brian Napoli, Eagles' senior vice president of corporate partnerships. The partnership will feature collaborative social media content, product sampling at events, and post-game radio segments spotlighting the team's successful Tush Push plays.

This aggressive and often-debated play, also known as the Brotherly Shove, withstood a potential ban by NFL owners earlier this year. The Eagles showcased the play's effectiveness with an 82% success rate during the 2024 season, including a memorable moment during the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

