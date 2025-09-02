DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

The Philadelphia Eagles have formed a strategic partnership with DUDE Wipes, positioning the flushable wipes brand as the presenting partner for their well-known 'Tush Push' play. The partnership will kick off as the Eagles open the 2025 NFL season, marking a new chapter for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner," said Brian Napoli, Eagles' senior vice president of corporate partnerships. The partnership will feature collaborative social media content, product sampling at events, and post-game radio segments spotlighting the team's successful Tush Push plays.

This aggressive and often-debated play, also known as the Brotherly Shove, withstood a potential ban by NFL owners earlier this year. The Eagles showcased the play's effectiveness with an 82% success rate during the 2024 season, including a memorable moment during the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

