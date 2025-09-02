Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury
Gabby Thomas, the Olympic 200 metres champion, has withdrawn from the World Championships in Tokyo due to an Achilles injury she has been managing since May. The injury worsened in July and Thomas decided to prioritize her health over competing, disappointing American track fans.
Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas announced her withdrawal from the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, citing an ongoing Achilles injury. This setback, which she has managed since May, dashes hopes for an American win later this month.
Thomas initially secured her spot for the championships by finishing third at the U.S. nationals, but the injury worsened in July and hasn't healed in time for the event starting September 13. Despite her disappointment, Thomas emphasized the importance of prioritizing health.
Her absence opens up competition for other sprinters, notably St Lucia's Julien Alfred, who is positioned for a potential sprint double. American track enthusiasts commended Thomas's decision, sending support and well wishes as she expressed gratitude for the encouragement received.
