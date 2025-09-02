Left Menu

Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury

Gabby Thomas, the Olympic 200 metres champion, has withdrawn from the World Championships in Tokyo due to an Achilles injury she has been managing since May. The injury worsened in July and Thomas decided to prioritize her health over competing, disappointing American track fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:09 IST
Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury

Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas announced her withdrawal from the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, citing an ongoing Achilles injury. This setback, which she has managed since May, dashes hopes for an American win later this month.

Thomas initially secured her spot for the championships by finishing third at the U.S. nationals, but the injury worsened in July and hasn't healed in time for the event starting September 13. Despite her disappointment, Thomas emphasized the importance of prioritizing health.

Her absence opens up competition for other sprinters, notably St Lucia's Julien Alfred, who is positioned for a potential sprint double. American track enthusiasts commended Thomas's decision, sending support and well wishes as she expressed gratitude for the encouragement received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley

Maharaj's Mastery: South Africa Dominates England at Headingley

 Global
2
Justice Barrett's Stance: Unwavering in Roe v. Wade Overturn

Justice Barrett's Stance: Unwavering in Roe v. Wade Overturn

 Global
3
Decade-Long Land Dispute Erupts in Legal Action Against Officials

Decade-Long Land Dispute Erupts in Legal Action Against Officials

 India
4
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025