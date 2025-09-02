Supreme Court Greenlights Resolution to Propel Indian Football Forward

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Indian football's growth by approving a groundbreaking "consensual resolution" put forth by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). This significant decision aims to untangle the existing gridlock in Indian football, thereby ensuring a seamless football season ahead.

At the heart of the resolution is a plan to appoint former Supreme Court Judge Justice LN Rao to oversee the meticulous selection of a commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL). The decision reflects a concerted effort to commence the 2025-2026 football calendar in a timely fashion while upholding the competitive spirit of the sport.

The resolution, crafted collaboratively by AIFF and FSDL, proposes the start of the football season with either the Super Cup or another domestic competition under AIFF's purview. With expert oversight and collaborative efforts, Indian football is poised for a promising future, marking a major milestone in its evolution.