Triumph by Default: Aryna Sabalenka's U.S. Open Semi-Finals Entry

Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals without a hit as her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to injury. This development marks the end of a promising campaign for Vondrousova, the Czech Wimbledon champion, who had earlier defeated top seeds at the New York event.

Footage from ESPN revealed the 26-year-old Czech in visible pain during a practice session, forced to leave the court in tears. While the nature of her injury remains undisclosed, it is another setback in her career, as she has previously missed major competitions due to shoulder issues.

Sabalenka expressed heartfelt sympathy for Vondrousova on Instagram, lauding her recent performance. The top seed now braces for a showdown against Jessica Pegula in a semifinal that promises to revisit last year's gripping final clash.