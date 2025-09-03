Left Menu

Triumph by Default: Aryna Sabalenka's U.S. Open Semi-Finals Entry

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to injury. The Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, known for defeating top seeds, pulled out after a practice mishap. Sabalenka joins a select group with this walkover, facing Jessica Pegula next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:54 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals without a hit as her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to injury. This development marks the end of a promising campaign for Vondrousova, the Czech Wimbledon champion, who had earlier defeated top seeds at the New York event.

Footage from ESPN revealed the 26-year-old Czech in visible pain during a practice session, forced to leave the court in tears. While the nature of her injury remains undisclosed, it is another setback in her career, as she has previously missed major competitions due to shoulder issues.

Sabalenka expressed heartfelt sympathy for Vondrousova on Instagram, lauding her recent performance. The top seed now braces for a showdown against Jessica Pegula in a semifinal that promises to revisit last year's gripping final clash.

