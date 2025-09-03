Left Menu

Alcaraz and Sabalenka Advance to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Thrilling Races

Former champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals with an impressive win, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic. Aryna Sabalenka reached semis without playing due to an opponent's injury. Alcaraz aims for another Grand Slam while legends like Djokovic pursue records.

Updated: 03-09-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:11 IST
Alcaraz and Sabalenka Advance to U.S. Open Semi-Finals Amidst Thrilling Races
Carlos Alcaraz

In a dominant display at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz secured a semi-final berth, poised for an electrifying face-off against Novak Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz triumphed over Jiri Lehecka with a straight-set win, maintaining his unblemished record this tournament.

On the women's side, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova's withdrawal. Sabalenka will now face American contender Jessica Pegula. The eventful day also marked Venus Williams' quest for doubles success with Leylah Fernandez.

The tennis world watches as Alcaraz vies for his first hardcourt Grand Slam since his 2022 victory. Meanwhile, Djokovic seeks his 25th major title, while Taylor Fritz stands as the last American hope in the men's competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

