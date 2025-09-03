Left Menu

Venus Williams Bows Out of U.S. Open in Memorable Fashion

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez exited the U.S. Open after losing to top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the women's doubles quarter-finals. Despite a formidable start by Townsend and Siniakova, Williams' legacy and impact on tennis remain unmatched, drawing admiration from opponents and fans alike.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams and her partner Leylah Fernandez faced a tough match against Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the U.S. Open women's doubles quarter-finals. The duo succumbed to the reigning Australian Open champions in a decisive 6-1, 6-2 loss, marking the end of their journey in this tournament.

The match was dominated from the outset by Townsend and Siniakova, who took the first set in just 22 minutes and maintained control throughout, despite strong support for Williams and Fernandez from the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Their powerful performance highlighted their status as top seeds and earned them a place in the semi-finals against fourth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

Despite the defeat, Venus Williams' influence and contribution to the sport were undisputed. Siniakova expressed her admiration for playing against Williams, a tennis legend with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Serena. Townsend also shared how Venus and Serena's career inspired her and her sister, underscoring the profound legacy Williams leaves in the world of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

