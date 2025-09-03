Rugby Australia Scores Financial Comeback Post-Lions Tour

Rugby Australia (RA) has reported a significant financial milestone, announcing it is debt-free following the economic success of the British & Irish Lions tour. The governing body had previously secured an A$80 million credit facility with Pacific Equity Partners in late-2023 to support its finances during the COVID-19 downturn.

The early repayment of this debt marks a crucial step for RA as it focuses on establishing a sustainable operational model from 2026 to 2030. This period includes hosting the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's tournament in 2029. CEO Phil Waugh described this financial accomplishment as a reflection of various factors: the commercial success of the Lions series, cost management, and organizational improvements.

Though RA did not disclose precise revenue details from the Lions tour, reports suggest earnings may have surpassed A$120 million. The financial uplift helps RA clear major debts, having previously paid A$9 million in 2024 alone to service the loan. Chairman Daniel Herbert remains focused on creating a sustainable financial footing for the long-term future of the game.

