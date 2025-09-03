Left Menu

Rugby Australia Scores Financial Comeback Post-Lions Tour

Rugby Australia (RA) announces it’s debt-free, leveraging gains from the British & Irish Lions tour. RA plans to create a sustainable model from 2026-2030, including hosting future World Cups. An A$80 million credit facility was repaid early, indicating financial improvement, amid plans for an investment fund for long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:20 IST
Rugby Australia Scores Financial Comeback Post-Lions Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) has reported a significant financial milestone, announcing it is debt-free following the economic success of the British & Irish Lions tour. The governing body had previously secured an A$80 million credit facility with Pacific Equity Partners in late-2023 to support its finances during the COVID-19 downturn.

The early repayment of this debt marks a crucial step for RA as it focuses on establishing a sustainable operational model from 2026 to 2030. This period includes hosting the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's tournament in 2029. CEO Phil Waugh described this financial accomplishment as a reflection of various factors: the commercial success of the Lions series, cost management, and organizational improvements.

Though RA did not disclose precise revenue details from the Lions tour, reports suggest earnings may have surpassed A$120 million. The financial uplift helps RA clear major debts, having previously paid A$9 million in 2024 alone to service the loan. Chairman Daniel Herbert remains focused on creating a sustainable financial footing for the long-term future of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

 Thailand
2
Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

 Global
3
Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

 India
4
High Seas Tension: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Vessel

High Seas Tension: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025