Josh Sargent's Journey: From Goal Drought to International Comeback

Josh Sargent faces an international goal drought as the U.S. competes against South Korea. Despite his club success with Norwich in England, the 25-year-old striker focuses on his performance rather than the dry spell. Scheduled for World Cup friendlies, Sargent remains optimistic about scoring international goals again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:10 IST
Josh Sargent is poised to break a 2,118-day international goal drought as the United States prepares to face South Korea. This match is the first in a series of friendlies under coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to assess his players ahead of the World Cup training camp.

Sargent has had a strong start to the season with Norwich City in the English League Championship. The 25-year-old striker from O'Fallon, Missouri, has scored six goals in his first five games and captained his team four times. His focus remains on his current form at the club, believing it's only a matter of time before his national team scoring resumes.

Despite previous struggles with injuries and club transfers, Sargent continues to prove his capabilities. With potential transfer interests and competition for World Cup roster spots, he focuses on maintaining strong performances at both club and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

