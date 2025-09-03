Nelly Korda's Quest for a New Victory Amid Changing Course Dynamics

Nelly Korda entered the new year drawing parallels with Scottie Scheffler, preferring to see 2025 as an untapped potential rather than a continuation of past glories. Last season, Korda clinched seven titles, including a major, and dominated the rankings with a commanding lead at No.1.

Despite consistent stats, this season has yet to see her victorious in 15 tournaments, even seeing her lose her top position to Jeeno Thitikul. Discussing the unpredictability of defending titles, Korda remarked on numerous variables that influence outcomes and her focus on honing every aspect of her game.

In Ryder Cup news, Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton qualified on their own merit, each demonstrating that proficiency and adaptability can secure place among golfing elites despite limited regular opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)