Injury Blow: Sandesh Jhingan Out of CAFA Nations Cup

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the remaining CAFA Nations Cup matches due to an injury. His absence is a significant setback for India, who face Afghanistan next. India stands second in Group B, needing a win to advance further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisor | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:03 IST
Sandesh Jhingan
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been sidelined for the rest of the CAFA Nations Cup following an injury incurred during the 0-3 loss to Iran. The confirmed withdrawal marks a critical blow to the Indian football squad's lineup.

Jhingan's absence leaves India in a precarious position as they are set to face a formidable Afghanistan team in their crucial final Group B fixture. India currently holds the second position in the group, having secured three points from their two matches thus far.

With Iran commanding the group with six points, India's chances of progressing in the tournament heavily rely on their upcoming match against Afghanistan. The team is seen preparing intensively for the contest, aiming to secure their spot for the Asian Cup qualifying rounds against Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

