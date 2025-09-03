Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for US Open Semi-Final Showdown
Novak Djokovic advances to the US Open semi-finals to face Carlos Alcaraz, having defeated Taylor Fritz. Djokovic, tied for 14 semi-final appearances, aims for a 25th major title. Meanwhile, Alcaraz enters the semis unstopped in 2025, maintaining his winning streak from his 2023 form.
Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the US Open semi-finals where he will face Carlos Alcaraz, following a hard-fought victory over Taylor Fritz. The win extends Djokovic's flawless 11-0 record against Fritz and ties him with Jimmy Connors for the most semi-final appearances in tournament history, with 14.
The 38-year-old Djokovic, who has reached the semi-finals at all four major tournaments this season, is on the hunt for his 25th major title. A triumph in New York would make him the oldest player to reach this milestone in a single season.
On the other side, Carlos Alcaraz powered into the semis by dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. The Spanish sensation, only 22, has yet to drop a set, cementing his formidable form as he aims to surpass his 2023 record of 65 wins and six titles.
