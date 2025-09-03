N Srinivasan's Return: A Boost for CSK's Leadership

N Srinivasan, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has made a comeback in sports administration as the chairman of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While his role is largely advisory, his return is considered a significant asset to the esteemed franchise, according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Appointed as CSK chairman during a recent board meeting, the 80-year-old Srinivasan will not engage in extensive travel due to health and personal choices but will remain in direct communication with the team management based in Chennai. Viswanathan noted that Srinivasan will oversee CSK's ventures in SA20 and Major League Cricket.

In related news, former India spinner R Ashwin, who retired from the Indian Premier League last month, remains linked with CSK through their academy. However, his participation in international tournaments involving CSK properties appears unlikely, as confirmed by Viswanathan citing current registration statuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)