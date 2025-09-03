Left Menu

N Srinivasan's Return: A Boost for CSK's Leadership

N Srinivasan returns to sports administration as the chairman of Chennai Super Kings in an advisory capacity, a move seen as beneficial for the franchise. His role will focus on overseeing CSK properties, while R Ashwin's involvement with CSK remains limited to their academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:58 IST
N Srinivasan's Return: A Boost for CSK's Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

N Srinivasan, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has made a comeback in sports administration as the chairman of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While his role is largely advisory, his return is considered a significant asset to the esteemed franchise, according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Appointed as CSK chairman during a recent board meeting, the 80-year-old Srinivasan will not engage in extensive travel due to health and personal choices but will remain in direct communication with the team management based in Chennai. Viswanathan noted that Srinivasan will oversee CSK's ventures in SA20 and Major League Cricket.

In related news, former India spinner R Ashwin, who retired from the Indian Premier League last month, remains linked with CSK through their academy. However, his participation in international tournaments involving CSK properties appears unlikely, as confirmed by Viswanathan citing current registration statuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

 India
2
European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

 Global
3
Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

 Russia
4
Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025