Left Menu

European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

European supporter groups oppose the relocation of domestic football matches abroad, arguing it undermines competition rules for profit. Serie A and LaLiga plan overseas matches, facing backlash from fans and criticism from EU officials. Governing bodies UEFA and FIFA must approve the proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:13 IST
European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fans from across Europe are condemning moves to hold domestic football matches on foreign soil. European leagues like Serie A and LaLiga are planning to stage games in Australia and the U.S., sparking widespread criticism from supporter groups.

The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and hundreds of affiliated clubs argue that moving games abroad violates the fundamental rules of European football. They stress that the proposed matches prioritize financial profit over the sport's integrity.

While Italy's and Spain's football federations support the initiatives, they still require UEFA and FIFA's approval. Critics, including the EU Sports Commissioner, label the plans a 'betrayal' and call for the sports governing bodies to reject them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

 China
2
Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

Mumbaikar Avinash Thadani Conquers the English Channel

 India
3
Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

 India
4
Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025