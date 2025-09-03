European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

Fans from across Europe are condemning moves to hold domestic football matches on foreign soil. European leagues like Serie A and LaLiga are planning to stage games in Australia and the U.S., sparking widespread criticism from supporter groups.

The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and hundreds of affiliated clubs argue that moving games abroad violates the fundamental rules of European football. They stress that the proposed matches prioritize financial profit over the sport's integrity.

While Italy's and Spain's football federations support the initiatives, they still require UEFA and FIFA's approval. Critics, including the EU Sports Commissioner, label the plans a 'betrayal' and call for the sports governing bodies to reject them.

(With inputs from agencies.)