Power Shifts and Leadership Scramble: Inside the BCCI's Annual Meeting

The upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting will see a reshuffle in top posts, including the IPL chairman and president. Arun Dhumal is likely to take a three-year mandatory break, while names like Sanjay Naik and Rajeev Shukla are being considered for key positions. The AGM is anticipated in late September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:20 IST
The upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting is set to be a fascinating event, with significant leadership roles like the president and IPL chairman positions open for contention. The current IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, is likely to step away for a mandatory three-year cooling-off period after serving six years, sparking speculation over his successor.

Names in the mix for the IPL chairman position include former Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik and current BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. If Shukla ascends to the IPL chairmanship once more, Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary may pursue the BCCI vice-presidency.

Scheduled for late September, the AGM will proceed under the BCCI's existing rules before the National Sports Governance Act takes effect. Another highlight is the potential replacement for BCCI president Roger Binny, with leadership hopefuls considering an honored Indian cricketer of stature for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

