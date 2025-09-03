Sikandar Raza's Rise to ODI All-Rounder Supremacy

Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza has ascended to the pinnacle of ODI all-rounder rankings, overtaking Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai. This leap came after Raza's stellar performances, surpassing the 300-point threshold for the first time in his career, during the series against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Raza notched two vital half-centuries, leading the scorecards with a 92 in the first game and securing bowling figures of 1/48. While Zimbabwe faced two defeats, Raza shone as the standout performer. Meanwhile, teammate Ben Curran impressed with scores of 70 and 79, skyrocketing 71 places to reach 90th in the rankings. Raza also leapt nine spots to 22nd in ODI batting rankings.

Sri Lankan and South African players also saw advancements. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Janith Liyanage gained ground in the standings. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed the top Bowling ranking, while teammate Lungi Ngidi and England's Jofra Archer made notable moves. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi pursues the top T20 all-rounder spot, highlighting ongoing tri-series heroics.

