Rising Star Suruchi Inder Singh Tops ISSF Rankings

Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh has emerged as a formidable force in the world of shooting, claiming the top spot in the latest ISSF women's 10m air pistol rankings.

With a remarkable tally of 4162 points, the 19-year-old Suruchi outperforms China's Yao Qianxun and Qian Wei, who hold the second and third positions, respectively. Notably, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finds herself in sixth place with 1988 points, as revealed in the ranking update on Monday.

In this year's ISSF World Cup events, Suruchi's prowess was evident as she secured gold medals in mixed team and individual events across Munich, Lima, and Buenos Aires. Her achievements mark a bright beginning to her shooting career.

(With inputs from agencies.)