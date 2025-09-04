Left Menu

Kyle Preston's Anticipated Debut: A New Crusader on the Highlander's Bench

Uncapped scrumhalf Kyle Preston is set to debut for New Zealand against South Africa in a crucial Rugby Championship match. With several debutants this year, head coach Scott Robertson is confident in Preston's abilities. The All Blacks face pressure after a recent loss, requiring strong leadership on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 05:40 IST
Uncapped scrumhalf Kyle Preston is set to make a significant debut for New Zealand as they face world champions South Africa in a pivotal Rugby Championship test at Eden Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Preston, who could become New Zealand's eighth debutant of 2025, has had a stellar season, including a hat-trick on his Super Rugby debut for the Canterbury Crusaders.

In other team selections, Finlay Christie earns the starting scrumhalf position, while a reshuffled forward pack sees Wallace Sititi starting at number eight, with key figures like Ardie Savea and Tyrel Lomax marking their crucial roles. Despite leading the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks are eager to bounce back after a recent setback against Argentina.

