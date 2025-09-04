Kyle Preston's Anticipated Debut: A New Crusader on the Highlander's Bench

Uncapped scrumhalf Kyle Preston is set to make a significant debut for New Zealand as they face world champions South Africa in a pivotal Rugby Championship test at Eden Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Preston, who could become New Zealand's eighth debutant of 2025, has had a stellar season, including a hat-trick on his Super Rugby debut for the Canterbury Crusaders.

In other team selections, Finlay Christie earns the starting scrumhalf position, while a reshuffled forward pack sees Wallace Sititi starting at number eight, with key figures like Ardie Savea and Tyrel Lomax marking their crucial roles. Despite leading the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks are eager to bounce back after a recent setback against Argentina.