Amanda Anisimova's Triumphant Comeback at the U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova achieved a stunning victory at the U.S. Open by defeating world number two, Iga Swiatek, with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 win. This marked her first semi-final appearance in this Grand Slam event, a remarkable turnaround from her crushing defeat to Swiatek at Wimbledon just weeks prior.

Reflecting on her triumph, Anisimova praised the unique atmosphere of Arthur Ashe Stadium, calling her U.S. Open run the best of her life. She attributed her success to a fearless approach and improved mobility, a stark contrast to her performance during the July Wimbledon final.

In men's singles, Felix Auger-Aliassime edged past Alex de Minaur in an intense contest, showcasing skill and mental toughness. His semi-final progress means a postponement of personal commitments, as the Canadian focuses on his promising campaign. Anisimova's journey underscores tennis's redemptive nature, with remarkable comebacks proving poignant.

