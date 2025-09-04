Left Menu

Amanda Anisimova's Triumphant Comeback at the U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova defeated Iga Swiatek to reach her first U.S. Open semi-final, avenging her loss at Wimbledon. Demonstrating resilience, she dominated Swiatek with aggressive returns. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the men's semi-final, delaying his wedding plans. Anisimova's journey highlights tennis's redemptive potential, turning past defeats into future triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:12 IST
Amanda Anisimova's Triumphant Comeback at the U.S. Open
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova achieved a stunning victory at the U.S. Open by defeating world number two, Iga Swiatek, with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 win. This marked her first semi-final appearance in this Grand Slam event, a remarkable turnaround from her crushing defeat to Swiatek at Wimbledon just weeks prior.

Reflecting on her triumph, Anisimova praised the unique atmosphere of Arthur Ashe Stadium, calling her U.S. Open run the best of her life. She attributed her success to a fearless approach and improved mobility, a stark contrast to her performance during the July Wimbledon final.

In men's singles, Felix Auger-Aliassime edged past Alex de Minaur in an intense contest, showcasing skill and mental toughness. His semi-final progress means a postponement of personal commitments, as the Canadian focuses on his promising campaign. Anisimova's journey underscores tennis's redemptive nature, with remarkable comebacks proving poignant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025