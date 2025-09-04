Left Menu

Saint Lucia Kings Secure Playoff Spot with Dominant Victory

In a commanding performance at the Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia Kings crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets, securing their playoff spot. Tabraiz Shamsi's stellar bowling dismantled the Riders for a modest 109 runs. The Kings chased down the target with ease, led by Tim Seifert's dynamic 36-run knock.

Updated: 04-09-2025 10:27 IST
The Saint Lucia Kings delivered a commanding performance in Game 20 of the Caribbean Premier League, overpowering the Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets with 53 balls to spare. This emphatic victory in Tarouba ensures the Kings' place in this year's playoffs, as reported by the CPL website.

The Knight Riders, who went into the match on a five-match winning streak, faltered with the bat. Inserted to bat first by Kings captain David Wiese, they crumbled to a paltry 109 all out. South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the chief architect of their downfall, earning the Player of the Match accolade with a scintillating spell of 3/12.

Shamsi's fizzing left-arm wrist spin proved too much for the seasoned trio of Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell. Hosein and Pollard were left bamboozled by two stunning deliveries, while Russell misjudged a shot that led to his dismissal. The chase was efficiently managed, thanks to explosive batting from Tim Seifert, Ackeem Auguste, and Roston Chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

