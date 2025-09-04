Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return
The Indian women's hockey team, facing injuries, seeks to overcome challenges in the Asia Cup, starting with a match against Thailand. Despite being the highest-ranked team in Pool B, key players' absence could pose difficulties. The tournament is crucial as it serves as a World Cup qualifier.
An injury-plagued Indian women's hockey team is keen to move beyond past setbacks as they face Thailand in their opening Asia Cup match on Friday. Ranked ninth globally, India is seen as the favorite against Thailand, ranked 30th, in the Pool B encounter.
Aligned with the highly competitive nature of the Pool, India, alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, aims to top the group. The Asia Cup holds key significance as it acts as a qualifying fixture for the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Beset by injuries to pivotal players like goalkeeper Savita Punia and drag-flicker Deepika, India has reshuffled its lineup, placing responsibility on senior members to lead the charge. Chief Coach Harendra Singh focuses on strengthening the defensive lineup, amidst challenges faced in the FIH Pro League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
