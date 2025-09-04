Left Menu

Kolisi and Le Roux Set for High-Stakes Rugby Showdown in Auckland

South Africa's Siya Kolisi is fit to face New Zealand at Eden Park but won’t be captain, as Jesse Kriel takes the lead. The Springboks aim to break a winless streak in Auckland since 1937 against an All Blacks team boasting 100 tests for Ardie Savea.

Siya Kolisi has been cleared to play for South Africa against New Zealand this Saturday in a crucial Rugby Championship game at Eden Park. However, he will not be captaining the side, a role that will be taken by Jesse Kriel. Willie le Roux also makes a return at fullback.

World champions South Africa are targeting their first win in Auckland since 1937. This comes after a surprising 38-22 loss to Australia at Ellis Park during their Rugby Championship title defense. The All Blacks, unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994, will celebrate back-rower Ardie Savea's 100th test.

The Springboks will feature Kolisi at number eight alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in the loose-forward positions. Handre Pollard will start at flyhalf, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel maintaining their partnership at center. The tactical decision for a 5-3 bench split indicates a competitive clash.

