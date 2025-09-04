Kolisi and Le Roux Set for High-Stakes Rugby Showdown in Auckland

Siya Kolisi has been cleared to play for South Africa against New Zealand this Saturday in a crucial Rugby Championship game at Eden Park. However, he will not be captaining the side, a role that will be taken by Jesse Kriel. Willie le Roux also makes a return at fullback.

World champions South Africa are targeting their first win in Auckland since 1937. This comes after a surprising 38-22 loss to Australia at Ellis Park during their Rugby Championship title defense. The All Blacks, unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994, will celebrate back-rower Ardie Savea's 100th test.

The Springboks will feature Kolisi at number eight alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden in the loose-forward positions. Handre Pollard will start at flyhalf, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel maintaining their partnership at center. The tactical decision for a 5-3 bench split indicates a competitive clash.