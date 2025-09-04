Left Menu

French Female Boxers Barred from Championships Amid Genetic Testing Controversy

French female boxers have been excluded from the World Boxing Championships due to delays in mandatory genetic sex tests. The French Boxing Federation criticized the timing and legality of the tests, sparking debates on gender verification in sports. The controversy highlights policy and bureaucratic failures affecting athletes' careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French female boxing team has been excluded from the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, following a dispute over mandatory genetic sex testing, as stated by the French Boxing Federation (FFBoxe). The controversy underscores the tensions between international sporting regulations and national laws.

FFBoxe was informed in July that all female competitors needed to undergo the tests, but French law prevents these tests without medical consent. Consequently, the federation sought assistance in Leeds, yet results were delayed, barring athletes from participating. This has sparked widespread criticism over governance and communication.

The issue has intensified discussions on gender verification in sports, as similar cases arise globally. The federation continues to explore appeal options while athletes express frustration over bureaucratic and policy mismanagement affecting their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

