Jack Miller Secures Future with Prima Pramac Yamaha Until 2026

Jack Miller's tenure with the Prima Pramac team continues after Yamaha announced an extension of his contract until 2026. This decision, revealed on Thursday, comes amidst Miller's ongoing positive impact and adaptability in the team, which Yamaha's Managing Director, Paolo Pavesio, attributed to the Australian's invaluable presence.

Miller, who had previously ridden for Ducati and KTM, joined Pramac in 2025 and is slated to partner with Toprak Razgatlioglu, a two-time World Superbike champion moving to MotoGP. As Yamaha transitions to V4 engines in 2026, Miller's extensive experience is expected to be crucial.

In contrast, Miguel Oliveira, facing a season disrupted by injuries, will not return to the team next year. Despite his commitment and professionalism, the team's decision leaves Oliveira without a seat for 2026.