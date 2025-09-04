Left Menu

Jack Miller Secures Future with Prima Pramac Yamaha Until 2026

Jack Miller will remain with the Prima Pramac team as Yamaha has extended his contract through 2026. Miller will team with Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP next year. Despite challenges, Yamaha values Miller's adaptability and energy. Meanwhile, Miguel Oliveira won't return after his injury-impacted season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:56 IST
Jack Miller Secures Future with Prima Pramac Yamaha Until 2026
Jack Miller

Jack Miller's tenure with the Prima Pramac team continues after Yamaha announced an extension of his contract until 2026. This decision, revealed on Thursday, comes amidst Miller's ongoing positive impact and adaptability in the team, which Yamaha's Managing Director, Paolo Pavesio, attributed to the Australian's invaluable presence.

Miller, who had previously ridden for Ducati and KTM, joined Pramac in 2025 and is slated to partner with Toprak Razgatlioglu, a two-time World Superbike champion moving to MotoGP. As Yamaha transitions to V4 engines in 2026, Miller's extensive experience is expected to be crucial.

In contrast, Miguel Oliveira, facing a season disrupted by injuries, will not return to the team next year. Despite his commitment and professionalism, the team's decision leaves Oliveira without a seat for 2026.

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025