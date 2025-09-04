Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stellar 184 Propels West Zone in Duleep Trophy Clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad's outstanding inning of 184 helped West Zone recover to 363/6 against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal. Despite early setbacks, Gaikwad formed crucial partnerships and showcased exceptional skills, guiding his team to a strong position on the opening day of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:20 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stellar 184 Propels West Zone in Duleep Trophy Clash
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a heroic knock, scoring 184 runs to anchor West Zone's innings to 363/6 against Central Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal. His innings, coming off just 206 balls, compensated for early wickets and was pivotal in their fightback.

After early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harvik Desai, Gaikwad demonstrated impeccable timing and footwork, forging a significant stand with Aarya Desai to stabilize the innings. Despite losing partners quickly, Gaikwad's aggressive play against Central's spinners, including Harsh Dubey and Saransh Jain, was a key highlight.

Gaikwad and Tanush Kotian's 148-run partnership for the sixth wicket was crucial in pushing Central Zone on the back foot. Although Gaikwad fell just shy of a double century, his contribution was vital, leaving West in a promising position as the day's play ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025