IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%
The Indian Premier League (IPL) ticket prices rise due to increased GST from 28% to 40%, placing them in India's highest tax bracket. International match tickets could become cheaper as they might drop to an 18% GST rate, effective from September 22, before the ICC Women's World Cup.
- Country:
- India
Cricket enthusiasts planning to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches live in stadiums will need to shell out more money. In a recent policy shift, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL tickets has been increased from 28% to 40%, as per ESPNCricinfo.
The price adjustment positions IPL games alongside casinos and race clubs in India's highest GST bracket. This move raises the final ticket cost for a match, with base tickets priced at Rs 1,000, to between Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,400.
In contrast, international match tickets might become more affordable. Previously taxed at the same rate as IPL tickets, these could now fall under the 'other recognised sporting events' category, attracting an 18% GST for tickets priced over Rs 500, or exempt if priced under this amount, starting September 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade
Quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will get a new booster dose post-GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi.
GST reforms will strengthen cooperative federalism to build a developed India: PM Modi interacting with National Teachers Award recipients.
Five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi.