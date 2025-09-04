Left Menu

IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

The Indian Premier League (IPL) ticket prices rise due to increased GST from 28% to 40%, placing them in India's highest tax bracket. International match tickets could become cheaper as they might drop to an 18% GST rate, effective from September 22, before the ICC Women's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:44 IST
IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%
IPL Trophy. (Photo: @IPL X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket enthusiasts planning to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches live in stadiums will need to shell out more money. In a recent policy shift, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL tickets has been increased from 28% to 40%, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The price adjustment positions IPL games alongside casinos and race clubs in India's highest GST bracket. This move raises the final ticket cost for a match, with base tickets priced at Rs 1,000, to between Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,400.

In contrast, international match tickets might become more affordable. Previously taxed at the same rate as IPL tickets, these could now fall under the 'other recognised sporting events' category, attracting an 18% GST for tickets priced over Rs 500, or exempt if priced under this amount, starting September 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025