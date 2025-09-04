IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

Cricket enthusiasts planning to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches live in stadiums will need to shell out more money. In a recent policy shift, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on IPL tickets has been increased from 28% to 40%, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The price adjustment positions IPL games alongside casinos and race clubs in India's highest GST bracket. This move raises the final ticket cost for a match, with base tickets priced at Rs 1,000, to between Rs 1,280 and Rs 1,400.

In contrast, international match tickets might become more affordable. Previously taxed at the same rate as IPL tickets, these could now fall under the 'other recognised sporting events' category, attracting an 18% GST for tickets priced over Rs 500, or exempt if priced under this amount, starting September 22.

