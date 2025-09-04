Left Menu

Roundglass Hockey Academy Tops Punjab League With Stellar Performance

Roundglass Hockey Academy secured a 3-1 victory over SAI NCOE, leading the Punjab Hockey League table. Namdhari Hockey Academy triumphed in a shootout against SGPC Hockey Academy, while PIS Surjit Hockey Academy and Naval Tata Hockey Academy clinched decisive wins. The league, organized by Hockey Punjab, emphasizes player development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:53 IST
Roundglass Hockey Academy Tops Punjab League With Stellar Performance
Players in action during their game (Photo: Punjab Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) ascended to the top of the Punjab Hockey League (U21) after defeating the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) 3-1. The match, part of the league's second edition, unfolded at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, with RGHA's Gursewak Singh securing an early lead in the first minute.

A cunning penalty corner conversion by Amandeep Singh in the 27th minute and another goal by Jobanpreet Singh in the 33rd minute solidified the team's dominance. Despite a late goal from Navraj Singh for SAI, RGHA's victory was assured. Meanwhile, the Namdhari Hockey Academy earned a thrilling shootout win over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, after a last-minute game equalizer by Yuvraj Singh.

The day's other notable results included PIS Surjit Hockey Academy's 4-1 triumph over SDAT Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu, courtesy of a robust second-half performance, and Naval Tata Hockey Academy's comeback from a one-goal deficit to secure a 3-1 victory against Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy. This league, co-organized by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, seeks to enhance player skills at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

