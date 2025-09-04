Roundglass Hockey Academy Tops Punjab League With Stellar Performance

Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) ascended to the top of the Punjab Hockey League (U21) after defeating the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) 3-1. The match, part of the league's second edition, unfolded at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, with RGHA's Gursewak Singh securing an early lead in the first minute.

A cunning penalty corner conversion by Amandeep Singh in the 27th minute and another goal by Jobanpreet Singh in the 33rd minute solidified the team's dominance. Despite a late goal from Navraj Singh for SAI, RGHA's victory was assured. Meanwhile, the Namdhari Hockey Academy earned a thrilling shootout win over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, after a last-minute game equalizer by Yuvraj Singh.

The day's other notable results included PIS Surjit Hockey Academy's 4-1 triumph over SDAT Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu, courtesy of a robust second-half performance, and Naval Tata Hockey Academy's comeback from a one-goal deficit to secure a 3-1 victory against Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy. This league, co-organized by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, seeks to enhance player skills at the grassroots level.

