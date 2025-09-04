Left Menu

Shooting Elite: Abhay and Raiza Reign Supreme at National Selection Trial 4

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon dominated the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4 in Bhucho, Punjab, capturing top honors in men's and women's skeet events. Both athletes excelled in their respective qualification rounds, proving their prowess amid stiff competition from fellow participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:57 IST
Shooting Elite: Abhay and Raiza Reign Supreme at National Selection Trial 4
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display at the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4, held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Punjab, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged victorious in the men's and women's skeet events respectively on Thursday. Their performance showcased their superior skills in the face of regorous competition.

The event saw Sekhon secure the top spot by hitting 55 out of 60 targets. In a tightly contested finals, Gurjoat Singh claimed second with 53 hits, while Naruka settled for third with 44. Sekhon's success followed a strong qualification where he ranked fourth with 117 hits in five rounds.

Among women shooters, Raiza Dhillon topped both the qualification and the finals with 119 and 55 hits, exhibiting consistent form throughout. Ganemat Sekhon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal completed the podium positions, displaying commendable skills in a competitive field of 19 athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions

Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions

 Global
2
Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in Delhi High Court

Justice Vikram Nath Advocates for Live-Streaming to Enhance Transparency in ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'

Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Unpreparedness for Floods Sparks Criticism

Jammu and Kashmir's Unpreparedness for Floods Sparks Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025