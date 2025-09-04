Shooting Elite: Abhay and Raiza Reign Supreme at National Selection Trial 4
Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon dominated the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4 in Bhucho, Punjab, capturing top honors in men's and women's skeet events. Both athletes excelled in their respective qualification rounds, proving their prowess amid stiff competition from fellow participants.
In an impressive display at the National Selection Shotgun Trial 4, held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Punjab, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon emerged victorious in the men's and women's skeet events respectively on Thursday. Their performance showcased their superior skills in the face of regorous competition.
The event saw Sekhon secure the top spot by hitting 55 out of 60 targets. In a tightly contested finals, Gurjoat Singh claimed second with 53 hits, while Naruka settled for third with 44. Sekhon's success followed a strong qualification where he ranked fourth with 117 hits in five rounds.
Among women shooters, Raiza Dhillon topped both the qualification and the finals with 119 and 55 hits, exhibiting consistent form throughout. Ganemat Sekhon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal completed the podium positions, displaying commendable skills in a competitive field of 19 athletes.
