Naveen Kumar Commands Haryana Steelers' Comeback Victory Against U Mumba

In a captivating Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 showdown, the Haryana Steelers emerged victorious against U Mumba, driven by an exceptional performance from star player Naveen Kumar. The match culminated in a thrilling tie-breaker at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, marking Haryana's first win in the season.

Former kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga praised Naveen Kumar for his exemplary leadership. Highlighting Naveen's strategic prowess, Devadiga emphasized how Haryana's coach, Manpreet Singh, played a pivotal role by providing crucial guidance. Although initially struggling, Naveen made a remarkable comeback, executing a game-changing super raid that tilted the balance in favor of the Steelers.

Despite the commendable offensive display, Rishank noted defensive challenges that Haryana must address. A critical error by U Mumba's Rohit Raghav in the tie-breaker allowed Haryana to seize a crucial three-point advantage. As the Steelers look ahead to facing UP Yoddhas, they hold the eighth spot on the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)