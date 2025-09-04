Mallorca Midfielder Dani Rodriguez Suspended After Social Media Outburst
Spanish club Mallorca suspended midfielder Dani Rodriguez without pay and stripped him of his captaincy following his public complaints about being benched during a match against Real Madrid. His social media posts criticized the club's decision, highlighting a perceived lack of meritocracy and respect for long-term commitment.
Spanish club Mallorca has suspended midfielder Dani Rodriguez without pay and has also stripped him of the captaincy. This decision came after the 37-year-old publicly criticized being benched during a match against Real Madrid, an event his family attended.
Rodriguez, who has been with the club since 2018 and has made over 250 appearances, posted a social media rant after the match. He expressed dissatisfaction with not playing, despite his family's presence at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
In an open letter to the media, Rodriguez criticized the lack of meritocracy and respect for hard work, especially after a new player received playing time over him. Since the announcement of his suspension, Rodriguez has not made any public statements.
