FIVB and India Strategize Volleyball's Future

A high-level meeting between the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports set the stage for volleyball's promising future in the country. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, hosted the delegation led by Steve Tutton, FIVB General Sports Director.

During the discussions, key areas such as talent scouting, extended training leave for athletes, free coaching resources, and women's empowerment took center stage. The FIVB emphasized enhancing investments in Asia to elevate Indian athletes' competitiveness. The potential of beach volleyball to drive sports tourism was highlighted, aligning with the Khelo Bharat Niti.

Prospects for organizing the Khelo India Beach Games and utilizing India's tourist hotspots for international tournaments were explored. This meeting marks a pivotal step towards positioning volleyball within India's broader sports vision and aims to strengthen its status as a leading sporting nation by 2047.

