Harmanpreet Singh: Celebrating 250 Caps in Indian Hockey

Hockey India extends congratulations to skipper Harmanpreet Singh for reaching 250 International Caps. The celebrated drag flicker achieved this milestone during the Asia Cup match against Malaysia in Rajgir, Bihar. With an illustrious career marked by numerous medals and accolades, Harmanpreet remains a key figure in Indian hockey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:41 IST
Harmanpreet getting felicitated for his milestone. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India has congratulated captain Harmanpreet Singh on achieving the remarkable feat of 250 International Caps. This milestone occurred during India's Super 4s match against Malaysia at the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, witnessed by an enthusiastic home crowd.

In a statement, Harmanpreet expressed his deep appreciation for the support he has received throughout his career, particularly enjoying the presence of his daughter at several matches. His journey with the Indian team has been marked by significant achievements, including a gold medal at the 2015 Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup and participating in the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also lauded Singh's commitment and contributions to the sport, recognizing him as a source of inspiration for future generations of hockey players.

