Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) announced on Thursday a proposal to implement more stringent criteria for the evaluation of potential owners, directors, and senior executives in English football. This initiative seeks to prevent 'rogue owners' from entering the scene.

Lawmakers endorsed a Football Governance Bill earlier this year, highlighting the need for a regulatory body. The IFR's new rules will scrutinize the honesty, integrity, and financial soundness of individuals seeking to control football clubs.

Current club owners need not reapply, but the regulator will intervene if needed. The public consultation will continue until October 6, with the new regime expected to launch before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)