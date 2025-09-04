Left Menu

Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

The Independent Football Regulator plans to enforce stricter criteria for evaluating prospective owners and executives in English football. By expanding checks to include international cases and financial records, the regulator aims to ensure responsible ownership and protect clubs. This proposal is open to public consultation until October 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST
Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) announced on Thursday a proposal to implement more stringent criteria for the evaluation of potential owners, directors, and senior executives in English football. This initiative seeks to prevent 'rogue owners' from entering the scene.

Lawmakers endorsed a Football Governance Bill earlier this year, highlighting the need for a regulatory body. The IFR's new rules will scrutinize the honesty, integrity, and financial soundness of individuals seeking to control football clubs.

Current club owners need not reapply, but the regulator will intervene if needed. The public consultation will continue until October 6, with the new regime expected to launch before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shake off China selloff as bond markets brighten

 Global
2
Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

Ayuso Outsmarts Rivals to Secure Thrilling Vuelta Victory

 Global
3
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
4
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025