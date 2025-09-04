Left Menu

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Ticket Frenzy Begins

Tickets for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka are available through an exclusive pre-sale for Google Pay users. Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the opening ceremony. The tournament marks a significant return to India with a record prize of $13.88 million.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kicked off the ticket sales for the Women's Cricket World Cup group stage matches in India and Sri Lanka, presenting an exclusive pre-sale opportunity through Google Pay. These tickets start at just Rs 100, providing accessibility for fans eager to witness the tournament.

This pre-sale window, a result of ICC's new women's cricket partnership with Google, began at 7 pm on Thursday. It allows Google Pay users to snap up tickets at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com before the general sale opens on 9 September. During the second phase, all fans can purchase tickets online, broadening the scope of access.

In a related announcement, iconic Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform at the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati. The event precedes the eagerly anticipated opener between India and Sri Lanka on 30 September. Ghoshal also lent her voice to the tournament's official anthem, yet to be released, promising a spectacular show.

This year's World Cup is particularly special, marking the event's return to India after 12 years with teams competing for a record prize pool of $13.88 million. Australia, the reigning champions, aim for their eighth title, while India eyes their maiden victory on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

