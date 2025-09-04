Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova flipped the script at the U.S. Open, defeating second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 to reach her first semi-final. Just months after enduring a crushing defeat at Wimbledon, the American eighth seed triumphed on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 96-minute showdown.

The Koch family, New York billionaires, are reportedly set to purchase a 10% stake in the Giants, valuing the NFL franchise at $10 billion. The deal, requiring league owner approval, was initially reported by Bloomberg and could see a vote by October.

The NFL is addressing field complaints for its second game in Brazil, hoping improvements at the Sao Paulo venue overcome past issues. Last year, teams criticized the 'slippery' grass, likening it to retro turf fields, after the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Green Bay Packers.

