Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open
Amanda Anisimova reached her first U.S. Open semi-final by defeating second seed Iga Swiatek. The billionaire Koch family is set to buy a 10% stake in the New York Giants. The NFL addresses field complaints for their second game in Brazil. Other sports updates include contract extensions and injury news.
Amanda Anisimova flipped the script at the U.S. Open, defeating second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 to reach her first semi-final. Just months after enduring a crushing defeat at Wimbledon, the American eighth seed triumphed on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 96-minute showdown.
The Koch family, New York billionaires, are reportedly set to purchase a 10% stake in the Giants, valuing the NFL franchise at $10 billion. The deal, requiring league owner approval, was initially reported by Bloomberg and could see a vote by October.
The NFL is addressing field complaints for its second game in Brazil, hoping improvements at the Sao Paulo venue overcome past issues. Last year, teams criticized the 'slippery' grass, likening it to retro turf fields, after the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Green Bay Packers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in Stunning U.S. Open Upset
Amanda Anisimova Shocks Second Seed Iga Swiatek at U.S. Open
Amanda Anisimova Stuns Iga Swiatek with US Open Semifinal Spot
Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open
Anisimova Upsets Swiatek in U.S. Open Thriller