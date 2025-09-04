Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian archers, led by Olympians Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, are poised to make a significant impact at the World Archery Championships 2025 in Gwangju. The event, running until September 11, gathers 500 archers from 74 countries, all competing for the prestigious world champion titles.

Despite the absence of previous champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale, India fields a strong lineup. Deepika, a two-time team silver medalist, spearheads the recurve contingent, including her fellow Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat. Jyothi, part of last edition's gold-winning women's compound team, returns alongside Parneet Kaur.

The championships feature individual and team events across recurve and compound categories. Indian archers, having secured 15 medals in previous editions, aim to build on their past success and possibly surpass the remarkable 2023 performance in Berlin, where they topped the medal table.

