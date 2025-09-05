Left Menu

Independiente disqualified from Copa Sudamericana after violent clashes at stadium

Argentine club Independiente was disqualified from the Copa Sudamericana after violent clashes involving fans at its stadium in a match against the Universidad de Chile last month, South American soccer's governing body said.

More than 100 people were arrested and around 20 injured when the round of 16 match was played on Aug. 20 at the Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda, a province of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

Regional soccer authorities also ruled that Universidad de Chile would advance to the quarterfinals of the continental competition where they will play Alianza de Lima of Peru.

CONMEBOL said on Thursday it decided to "disqualify Club Atlético Independiente from this edition of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana, without exclusion from future competitions.'' The Argentine club also must pay a $250,000 fine and play their next seven home games without supporters in the stadium.

Universidad de Chile will also have to play seven games behind closed doors and pay a $270,000 fine.

According to Argentine police, the incident began when fans, located in the upper stands, tore up seats and threw blunt objects toward the lower section, where the home fans were located. The match was suspended at halftime with the score at 1-1 as rival supporters continued to throw projectiles.

Just as the Universidad fans were leaving the stands, hooded Independiente supporters broke barriers to enter the visitors' section and attacked people with sticks and metal bars.

All of the injured football fans have already been discharged from the hospital.

