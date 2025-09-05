Soccer-Balard scores on debut as Australia down New Zealand

Australia maintained their supremacy in their trans-Tasman rivalry against New Zealand after substitute Max Balard scored two minutes into his Socceroos debut to secure a 1-0 victory in an international friendly in Canberra on Friday. New Zealand, who have not beaten Australia since 2002, looked close to securing a goalless draw but Balard scored in the 87th minute to put Australia in the driver's seat to retain the Soccer Ashes.

With both teams having secured their places early for the 2026 World Cup finals in North America, the two-match series is an opportunity to fine-tune their preparation. New Zealand gave a good account of themselves in the first half when they had more possession and more shots but that did not translate into a goal.

All Whites skipper Chris Wood had the best chance in a tense first half when he outran his marker but his low shot from the edge of the box was thwarted by goalkeeper Paul Izzo, who impressed on his Australia debut. Izzo also dived to his right to foil another similar effort from Wood.

Australia were more in control in the second half and Nestory Irankunda came off the bench to outjump a defender at the back post but his header sailed over the bar. Two minutes after coming on for his debut, Balard received a pass from the left from Mo Toure and the midfielder turned before drilling it into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

The series concludes in Auckland on Tuesday. The Soccer Ashes may lack the profile of the cricket series between Australia and England but they share a century-long history and a similarly quirky trophy.

The footballing one is a wooden casket containing the ashes of cigars smoked by the Australia and New Zealand captains following one of their first matches in Brisbane in 1923.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)