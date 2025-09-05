Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is known for his fierce competitiveness and relentless pursuit of victory and has never been one to show up just for the sake of it but he finds himself in a race of a different kind — against the clock due to injury.

The twice Olympic and world champion has been sidelined for much of the season with an Achilles injury and is in a battle to heal in time for this month's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he is due to run in the 1,500 and 5,000 metres. "This season has been pretty miserable," the Norwegian told reporters on a video call on Friday.

"I'm definitely racing against the clock to make the world championships, but if I'm on the start line, of course, I'm going to try to win and believe that I can win." For an athlete who loves the thrill of racing, sitting out has been a bitter pill.

"This is more or less the worst-case scenario for me," the 24-year-old said. "I've had to sit at home and watch the whole season go on, all the races. "Worst case, because I'm a competitor - and to compete, you need to participate. But I don't only want to participate, I want to fight for the winning position."

Ingebrigtsen has pushed himself through cross-training, including aqua jogging - anything to maintain his edge. MENTAL STRENGTH

Asked how much he has missed competing, Ingebrigtsen said he never stopped. "I'm competing every day," he said. "With aqua jogging, you can go as hard as you can for as long as you can. So it only comes down to your mental strength. So that's kind of been my competition: How long can I go today without stopping? How fast can I go? Which heart rate can I achieve?

"I've tried to push my alternative training as much as I can, (so) fitness-wise, I'm in a relatively good place." At the same thing, there is nothing better than lining up at the start line on the sport's biggest stage against his rivals.

"(Top runners) love the competition, we love chasing victories, and fighting against the best runners in the world," he added. "Going a period without it is definitely something that's missing. But that's why I'm very motivated to get back." Ingebrigtsen typically front-runs the 1,500m, using his fitness and fast pace to control the race, while he employs a come-from-behind strategy in the 5,000m, sitting back in the pack before using his powerful kick to sprint to the front.

Despite the injury layoff, Ingebrigtsen does not plan to alter his race plan at the worlds. "If I'm on a start line with a bib on my chest and spikes on my feet, I'm going to do what I've always done, and have obviously the same approach that I've always had."

Ingebrigtsen often has his daughter Filippa, who was born in June 2024, with him at training, including at a recent altitude camp in Saint Moritz. She provides balance, he said. "Sports are very different to normal everyday life, and it's very easy to get stuck in the bubble and only focus on a very specific thing, and in the long-term, I think that can be a negative and challenging," he said.

"Watching her grow up and learn new things and develop is a big positive in the way that I can focus on something else and then go back and be very good, prepared to do the other things that you have to do to perform."

