Telangana Pushes for Khelo India Hosting, Seeks Enhanced Sports Infrastructure

Telangana's Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari urged Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allocate the 8th Khelo India event to Telangana and provide funding for sports infrastructure. In a meeting in New Delhi, Srihari highlighted Telangana's readiness and requested financial assistance for upgrading sports facilities across the state.

Updated: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:32 IST
Telangana's Sports and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari made a significant appeal to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Friday. He urged the allocation of the upcoming eighth edition of Khelo India to Telangana while seeking funds for the upgrading of sports infrastructure.

Discussing the state's readiness to host the national sports event, Srihari emphasized Telangana's preparedness to serve as an ideal host. He also highlighted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's ongoing commitment to sports development, showcasing the new State Sports Policy aimed at bolstering infrastructure.

The talks included requests for financial aid to improve sports schools and facilities across various districts, and assurance from Mandaviya regarding a visit to assess Telangana's potential as a Khelo India host. The dialogue also touched on the establishment of a Sports University in the state, seeking cooperation and further assistance.

