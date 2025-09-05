Telangana Pushes for Khelo India Hosting, Seeks Enhanced Sports Infrastructure

Telangana's Sports and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari made a significant appeal to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Friday. He urged the allocation of the upcoming eighth edition of Khelo India to Telangana while seeking funds for the upgrading of sports infrastructure.

Discussing the state's readiness to host the national sports event, Srihari emphasized Telangana's preparedness to serve as an ideal host. He also highlighted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's ongoing commitment to sports development, showcasing the new State Sports Policy aimed at bolstering infrastructure.

The talks included requests for financial aid to improve sports schools and facilities across various districts, and assurance from Mandaviya regarding a visit to assess Telangana's potential as a Khelo India host. The dialogue also touched on the establishment of a Sports University in the state, seeking cooperation and further assistance.

