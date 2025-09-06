Left Menu

Chelsea Triumphs Over Manchester City: A Nail-Biting Women's Super League Opener

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win against Manchester City in their Women's Super League opener. Goals by Aggie Beever-Jones and Maika Hamano were crucial, despite a nervy last 20 minutes caused by an own goal from Niamh Charles. Injuries to City's players further marred the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:13 IST
Chelsea began their Women's Super League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. The match showcased Chelsea's attacking prowess, starting with Ellie Carpenter's assist that set up Aggie Beever-Jones for the first goal.

Manchester City's Alex Greenwood almost leveled the score, hitting the crossbar with a powerful free kick. Chelsea capitalized on the miss when Wieke Kaptein delivered a precision pass for Maika Hamano to extend their lead.

Despite an own goal by Niamh Charles giving City hope, Chelsea held their ground. City's challenges were compounded by late injuries to Greenwood and Lily Murphy, sealing Chelsea's promising start to their title defense campaign.

