Chelsea Triumphs Over Manchester City: A Nail-Biting Women's Super League Opener

Chelsea began their Women's Super League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. The match showcased Chelsea's attacking prowess, starting with Ellie Carpenter's assist that set up Aggie Beever-Jones for the first goal.

Manchester City's Alex Greenwood almost leveled the score, hitting the crossbar with a powerful free kick. Chelsea capitalized on the miss when Wieke Kaptein delivered a precision pass for Maika Hamano to extend their lead.

Despite an own goal by Niamh Charles giving City hope, Chelsea held their ground. City's challenges were compounded by late injuries to Greenwood and Lily Murphy, sealing Chelsea's promising start to their title defense campaign.

