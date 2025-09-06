Gattuso's Italy Ignites with Explosive Win Over Estonia

Italy launched the Gennaro Gattuso era with a decisive 5-0 victory against Estonia in a World Cup qualifier on Friday. Despite squandering numerous chances early on, Italy erupted in the latter part of the match to solidify their dominance.

Under the spotlight, new manager Gattuso embraced the challenge, aiming to redirect Italy's World Cup campaign after a June defeat to Norway had jeopardized their standing. Currently sitting third in Group I, Italy trails behind Norway and Israel, amidst immense pressure to qualify for the tournament in North America, following their absence in the past two editions.

During the match in Bergamo, Italy's first-half efforts were thwarted by Estonia's goalkeeper Karl Hein. The breakthrough came with Moise Kean's close-range nod, followed by a series of precise finishes from Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori. Retegui further showcased his prowess with another header, and Alessandro Bastoni sealed the emphatic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)