Hyderabad to Host Women's 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers

Hockey India has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to host the women's 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad from March 8-14. Eight teams will compete for three World Cup berths. Telangana Chief Minister praised the opportunity to promote sports and empower women athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has reached a significant agreement with the Telangana government to host the women's 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad. This strategic move, solidified by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Monday, underscores the region's dedication to becoming a prominent hub for international sports events.

The qualification tournament scheduled from March 8 to 14 will see eight international teams, including India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, battling it out for coveted spots at the 2026 World Cup. The event promises intense competition with three World Cup berths up for grabs, rewarding the top three finishers with direct qualification.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed pride in this partnership, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing sports and empowering women athletes. This collaboration between Telangana and Hockey India further aims to position Hyderabad as a world-class sporting destination.

