Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Aims for Flat 400 Glory at World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is taking a daring leap at this month's World Athletics Championships, stepping away from her renowned 400 meters hurdles to compete in the flat 400-meter race, exemplifying her relentless drive and ambition.

The 26-year-old already boasts an impressive track record, having shattered six world records in hurdles and securing both Olympic and world titles. However, she has decided to exchange her dominant event for the flat 400 this season, a race where she is not the clear favorite. This transition has been a growth journey, but McLaughlin-Levrone emphasized she possesses the patience to achieve excellence in this new challenge.

Despite a knee injury leading to her withdrawal from the 2023 championships, McLaughlin-Levrone has returned with a renewed vigor and a deeper understanding of this race's intricacies. 'I've embraced the challenge of diversifying my skill set and constantly testing my limits to be the most versatile athlete I can before retiring,' she expressed. Her world-class times in the 400m demonstrate her capability, staying just fractions shy of the American record, with global comparisons placing her among the top competitors this year.