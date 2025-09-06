Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

Ousmane Dembélé's latest injury saga unfolded on Friday as the French winger limped off the field during France's World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine. The incident, however, has ramifications extending beyond national duty, troubling Paris Saint-Germain's preparations ahead of the Champions League defense set to begin in less than two weeks.

Dembélé, who entered as a second-half substitute, struggled with his right hamstring, a recurrent issue. His early exit after less than 35 minutes on the field was accompanied by a visible expression of frustration from France coach Didier Deschamps. The injury casts doubt on his availability for PSG's crucial early fixtures.

As PSG readies itself to host Atalanta on September 17 and visit Barcelona on October 1, Dembélé's presence remains uncertain. With his past and present teams on the agenda, the injury cloud hangs heavy, potentially reshaping PSG's strategy in defending their Champions League crown.