The Los Angeles Chargers delivered a surprising 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL's international season opener at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. The game, without pop icon Taylor Swift, showcased Brazilian enthusiasm and featured a performance by Colombian singer Karol G.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnson for an early touchdown, setting the stage for a heated first half where Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes struggled to gain momentum. The Chiefs initially lagged behind with only three points from a Harrison Butker field goal, countering Los Angeles's strategic plays.

Despite scoring efforts from both teams, including a significant 23-yard touchdown by Quentin Johnson, the Chiefs' comeback was thwarted by failed conversions and penalties. Ultimately, the Chargers' victory was a statement in their season debut, while the Chiefs faced ongoing challenges from last season's Super Bowl defeat.