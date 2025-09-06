Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener
The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in an intense NFL season opener in Brazil, marked by Justin Herbert's early performance and Colombian singer Karol G's halftime show. Despite Patrick Mahomes' efforts, the Chiefs fell short, highlighting continuing struggles post-last season's Super Bowl loss.
The Los Angeles Chargers delivered a surprising 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL's international season opener at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. The game, without pop icon Taylor Swift, showcased Brazilian enthusiasm and featured a performance by Colombian singer Karol G.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnson for an early touchdown, setting the stage for a heated first half where Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes struggled to gain momentum. The Chiefs initially lagged behind with only three points from a Harrison Butker field goal, countering Los Angeles's strategic plays.
Despite scoring efforts from both teams, including a significant 23-yard touchdown by Quentin Johnson, the Chiefs' comeback was thwarted by failed conversions and penalties. Ultimately, the Chargers' victory was a statement in their season debut, while the Chiefs faced ongoing challenges from last season's Super Bowl defeat.