Charlotte FC's Silent Surge: The Mayor Leads the Charge

Brandt Bronico, affectionately dubbed 'The Mayor' by Charlotte FC supporters, is a key figure in the team's recent success. Hailing from North Carolina, Bronico provides valuable perspective as Charlotte rides an eight-game winning streak. Having joined Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022, Charlotte's trajectory has seen them rise as formidable contenders in the league.

Despite their achievements, Charlotte remains in the shadows amid other MLS narratives such as San Diego's historic season and Lionel Messi's influence at Inter Miami. The team, however, is one win away from matching MLS's longest winning streak since the Seattle Sounders in 2018. Bronico believes the team's resilient identity and strategic style make them a dangerous opponent.

Under new coach Dean Smith, Charlotte has found cohesion. Midfielder Pep Biel emerges as a leading force with 10 goals and 11 assists. As the team focuses on maintaining a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference for playoff home-field advantage, Bronico reflects on their initial goals and hopes to capitalize on their current momentum for postseason success.