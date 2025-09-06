Left Menu

Record 48 Teams Set for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature a record 48 teams. South American teams secured their spots, and 43 teams will qualify through continental tournaments. The event will have expanded qualifying slots across Asia, Africa, and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:28 IST
Record 48 Teams Set for 2026 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2026 World Cup is set to make history with a record participation of 48 teams, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This expansion marks a significant increase from previous tournaments, reflecting a growing global interest in soccer.

South American teams have already begun to secure their places. Uruguay triumphed over Peru, Colombia defeated Bolivia, and Paraguay held Ecuador to a draw, all clinching spots in the South American qualifiers. Continental qualifying tournaments are expected to provide 43 teams with entry into the World Cup.

Asia will enjoy eight direct slots, with one additional place secured via the intercontinental playoffs. Africa boasts nine direct entries plus a playoff spot, while Oceania, for the first time, guaranteed New Zealand a spot and seeks another through playoffs. Europe remains a powerhouse with 16 confirmed teams.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India
2
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia
3
Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

Lyno AI: The Market's Best Bet for 2025 Crypto Presales

 United States
4
Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025