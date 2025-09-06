Record 48 Teams Set for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is set to make history with a record participation of 48 teams, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This expansion marks a significant increase from previous tournaments, reflecting a growing global interest in soccer.

South American teams have already begun to secure their places. Uruguay triumphed over Peru, Colombia defeated Bolivia, and Paraguay held Ecuador to a draw, all clinching spots in the South American qualifiers. Continental qualifying tournaments are expected to provide 43 teams with entry into the World Cup.

Asia will enjoy eight direct slots, with one additional place secured via the intercontinental playoffs. Africa boasts nine direct entries plus a playoff spot, while Oceania, for the first time, guaranteed New Zealand a spot and seeks another through playoffs. Europe remains a powerhouse with 16 confirmed teams.