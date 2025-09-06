Left Menu

Chargers Triumph in Brazil: An Electrifying Start to NFL International Season

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in a thrilling NFL season opener at Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, setting the stage for international games with Brazilian energy. Justin Herbert led the Chargers to victory as the Chiefs struggled, with entertainment by Colombian singer Karol G adding flair.

Updated: 06-09-2025 09:44 IST
Chargers Triumph in Brazil: An Electrifying Start to NFL International Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles Chargers thrilled fans with a 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a dramatic start to the NFL's international games at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena. Filling the stadium with Brazilian flair, the match featured Colombian singer Karol G's halftime performance, despite the absence of Taylor Swift.

Quarterback Justin Herbert set the pace for the Chargers, making a key connection with Quentin Johnson for a touchdown. Although the Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, faced challenges moving the offense, Harrison Butker managed to put up points, though not enough to deter the Chargers' momentum.

As Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown, the Chiefs' comeback hopes flickered but were hampered by a failed extra point. Further Chiefs attempts faltered, while the Chargers secured the win, marking a strong season opener as Mahomes acknowledged their need for the right mindset moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

