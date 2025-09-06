Left Menu

Shockwaves in North London: Daniel Levy Steps Down After 25-Year Reign

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed shock over Daniel Levy stepping down as executive chairman after 25 years. Despite being known for tough negotiations that frustrated fans, Levy transformed the club with a new stadium and a Europa League win. Pochettino remains in disbelief, wishing Levy well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:48 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Daniel Levy, the longstanding executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, announced his departure following a notable 25-year tenure that reshaped the team. Mauricio Pochettino, former Spurs manager, voiced his shock, reflecting the football community's widespread disbelief.

Levy, renowned for his formidable negotiating prowess, often drew criticism from fans for not securing high-profile players. However, his legacy includes the development of a cutting-edge stadium and training facilities, alongside securing the Europa League title last season and consistent Champions League qualifications.

Upon hearing the news, Pochettino expressed his surprise and well-wishes for Levy. Having led Spurs from 2014 to 2019, boasting impressive league finishes and a Champions League runner-up medal, Pochettino maintains a positive relationship with the now-departed chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

